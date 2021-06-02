Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.62. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.31. 1,563,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,657. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $195.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

