Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50,248.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Crowny has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $50,248.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00283096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00187732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.61 or 0.01066342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,149.95 or 1.00048973 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00033023 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

