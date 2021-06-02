Crust Network Market Capitalization Reaches $78.48 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $78.48 million and $4.98 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $44.95 or 0.00120562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.01033527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.68 or 0.09627150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,783 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.