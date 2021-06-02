CryptoPing Trading Up 38.3% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $33.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

