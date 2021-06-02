CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Down 13.9% This Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $538,008.19 and approximately $4,178.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $70.63 or 0.00189113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00187413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.01076725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.24 or 1.00123005 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032439 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

