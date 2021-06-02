Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,625 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rayonier by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,095,493 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.07 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

