Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 118,855 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 156,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.