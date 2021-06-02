Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Intuit by 20.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 169.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 20.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 652,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,083,000 after buying an additional 109,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.99 on Wednesday, reaching $443.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,444. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $445.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

