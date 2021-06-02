Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,205 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

