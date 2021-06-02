Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 18,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

