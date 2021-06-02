Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 22,678 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

