Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,002. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

