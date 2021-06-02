D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $208.51 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

