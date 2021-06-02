D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $245,000 Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

MEAR opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22.

