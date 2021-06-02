D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $365,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $318.62 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.41.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

