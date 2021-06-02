D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $271,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.14.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $285.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.93. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $285.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.