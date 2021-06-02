D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 12,432 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock valued at $552,496. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

