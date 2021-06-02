D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $233,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

