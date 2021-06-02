Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,480 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

