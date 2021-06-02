Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $101.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

