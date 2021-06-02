Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Sysco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sysco by 41.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.