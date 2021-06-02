Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,219 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $406.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $383.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

