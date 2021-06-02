Dakota Wealth Management Sells 237 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.52. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.98 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

