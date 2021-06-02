Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,820 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.