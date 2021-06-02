Davis R M Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,847,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.