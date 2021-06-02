DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Kevin Lucey Sells 2,270 Shares of Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total transaction of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,088 ($79.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,272.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. DCC plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,341.57 ($95.92).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

