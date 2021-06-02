DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE DCP opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 3.57.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.