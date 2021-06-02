DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 7th (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 7th. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $10,842,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

