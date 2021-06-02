Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $341.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

