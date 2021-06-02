Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $106,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,574.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $341.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $353.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

