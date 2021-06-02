DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Reaches $38.97 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $38.97 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00281945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004814 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020904 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

