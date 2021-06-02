Deri Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.71 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $847,244.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00187648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.23 or 0.01212641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,886.75 or 1.00043350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.