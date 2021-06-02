Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.92 ($25.79).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.18 ($20.21) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.60.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

