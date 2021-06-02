Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.95 ($58.77).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.20 ($61.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.10. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.