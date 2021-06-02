Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $25.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.62. 218,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,032,850. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

