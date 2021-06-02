DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.03% of DexCom worth $707,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,445,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $91,730,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $341,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,912. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,786. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

