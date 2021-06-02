Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $170.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $194.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

