DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMAC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 64,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,871. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.55. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

