Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.86 million.

Digital Media Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,434. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 87.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

