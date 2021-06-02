Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPS. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

