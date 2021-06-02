Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of APPS traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 176,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,926. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 156.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

