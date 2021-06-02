Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.96. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $12,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

