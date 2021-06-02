Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.79 Million Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of Pitney Bowes worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -426.79 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

