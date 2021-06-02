Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.87 Million Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,737,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

