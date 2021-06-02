Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 58,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shaw Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,578,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,400,000 after buying an additional 301,635 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Shaw Communications by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after buying an additional 3,482,235 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

