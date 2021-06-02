Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 9,793 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HSTM opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $836.79 million, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

