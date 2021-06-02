Diversified Trust Co Has $224,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

