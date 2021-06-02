Diversified Trust Co Invests $191,000 in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $751.23 million, a P/E ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

