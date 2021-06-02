Diversified Trust Co Invests $211,000 in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avaya by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

