Diversified Trust Co Invests $233,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $324,321.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

